‘All concessioned Nigerian port terminals are ISPS Code compliant’

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has said that all concessioned port terminals in the country are in full compliance with the provisions of the International Ships & Ports Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

The ISPS Code, which is being implemented under the auspices of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), is an amendment to the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention (1974/1988) on minimum security arrangements for ships, ports and government agencies.

The code, which came into force in 2004, prescribes responsibilities to governments, shipping companies, shipboard personnel, and port/facility personnel to detect security threats and take preventative measures against security incidents affecting ships or port facilities used in international trade.

STOAN spokesman Mr. Bolaji Akinola said in a statement, on Wednesday, that private terminal operators under the auspices of the association have made significant investment in ensuring adequate security measures in their operational areas in full compliance with the ISPS Code.

Akinola said, “The ISPS Code is an essential maritime regulation for the safety and security of ships, ports, cargo and crew. For this reason, all private terminal operators at the six major port complexes across the country do not take the responsibilities of ensuring adequate compliance to the provisions of the code lightly.

“We have made, and will continue to make significant financial investments towards ensuring that every operational area assigned to us in the ports are well secured.

“Terminal operators have invested significantly in technology, patrol vehicles, perimeter fencing and adequate security personnel in ensuring that only authorized persons gain access to concessioned terminals,” Akinola said.

He also said all the concessioned port terminals across the country have adequate Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) coverage to monitor activities, even as they maintain strict access control to human and vehicular movements.

