All African Game: Sports Ministry, NADC warn Team Nigeria against doping

Ahead of the 2019 All African Game in Rabat, Morocco, the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in conjunction with the National Anti- Doping Committee NADC on Monday held a workshop to sensitize Team Nigeria on anti-doping rules.

Over 400 athletes and officials are expected to represent the country at the 12th All African Games which is scheduled to run from August 24th to September 3rd, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco.

The Ministry Permanent Secretary, Mr Adesola Olusade while declaring the workshop open in Abuja caution the athletes on taking anything that will enhance their performance at the games adding that best way to address the issue of doping is through education and proper enlightenment ahead of the African Games

“This workshop is put together to step up the level of enlightenment to the athletes that will be competing in Morocco”

“Success in sports is prone to engaging in doping infractions. Doping has become a menace that threatens the survival of our sports. Cheating reward mediocre and put the genuine efforts of clean athletes at risk.”

“I therefore, urge the athletes to compete fairly and not engage in any act that could bring to naught your hard work and career. Technologies in anti-doping have significantly advanced that you can barely escape being caught. “ he added

In his remarks, a board member of National Anti-doping Committee (NADC) Dr Joel Adagadzu, encouraged the athletes to understand the importance of the workshop while urging them to do away with anything that will portray the image of the country in bad light.

“This workshop is to ensure that the issue of anti-doping is brought to bear and the coaches and officials who form the core of athlete support personnel are equipped with relevant and necessary anti-doping knowledge that would enable them to understand their responsibilities and effectively play their role in the fight against doping in sports they compete in Morocco.”

