Aliyu Mustapha named Chief of VOA’s Hausa Service

The Director, Africa Division of the Voice of America (VOA), Negussie Mengesha, yesterday announced the appointment of Aliyu Mustapha as the Chief of VOA’s Hausa Service.

A statement from the director said Aliyu had worked with the Hausa Service for 30 years – first as a reporter, then as an editor and for the past eight years, as managing editor.

He also served as acting chief on a number of occasions, either when the service chief was on leave or during transition periods in 2008, 2011 and 2018, the statement said.

It described Aliyu Mustapha as a highly talented, seasoned journalist, and a household name among VOA’s Hausa Service audiences.

“He has covered too many important stories to recount during his career, including elections, presidential inaugurations, international conferences and more. He also has interviewed heads of state, opposition leaders and many more prominent figures and personalities. Please join me in congratulating Aliyu on his well-deserved appointment as Chief of VOA’s Hausa Service,” Mengesha said. Aliyu is a graduate of the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.

