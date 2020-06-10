Ali Nuhu thanks sympathisers over father’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Ali Nuhu has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers who sympathised with him over the demise of his father.

Nuhu made this known via a post on his verified Instagram account.

Writing in Hausa language, the actor said “I thank you all for the outpouring of love I received”.

The death of the actor’s father – Nuhu Poloma, was announced on the 8th of June via an Instagram post by a Kannywood movie producer, Naziru Auwa ‘Danhajiya’.

Ali is an actor who has made a name for himself in the movie industry – Kannywood and Nollywood, as such the death of his father led to the outpouring of condolences from all sectors.

In a condolence message, the Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna described the death of Nuhu Poloma as huge loss, not only to Gombe state but to the nation at large.

In a statement, Gwamna said the deceased who was a politician, devoted the better part of his life to the development of the state and the country.

He said “the whole of Gombe state has suffered a great loss with the death of Nuhu Poloma, who ranked as one of the illustrious sons of the state.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss, more so at time like this, when Gombe state and Nigeria needs his wisdom and guidance,” he states.

Gwamna prayed for his family members and the entire people of Gombe state to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

