Ali Nuhu, Ramsey Nouah, Chika Lann feature in ‘The Millions’

By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos

Famous Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, alongside veteran actor, Ramsey Nouah and other notable Nollywood stars have featured in the new comic buster movie titled “The Millions.”

The movie, billed to be released to Nigerian cinemas on Friday, August 30, was produced by Chika Lann and directed by Toka McBaror and Tunde Apalowo.

Other popular Nollywood actors in the movie are Toyin Abraham, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nancy Isime, Chika Lann, Ayo Makun (a.k.a. AY Comedian), Etinosa Idemudia and rib-cracking fine Agbero, Broda Shaggi (Samuel A.  Perry).

The movie was about three associates, Ramsey Nouah, AY Comedian and Blossom Chukwujekwu, who went on an adventure to rob. Will they succeed?

 

 

An Instagram post by @ChikaLann says movie lovers can attend the grand premiere “scheduled to take place @skycinemasng, one of the latest luxurious cinemas in Nigeria, on the 25th of August.”

She however added: “The best dressed of the night gets to walk away with Five Hundred thousand Naira Cash- Courtesy, Sky Cinemas.”

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

