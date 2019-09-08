ALGON sacks National President over constitutional breach

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has sacked its National President, Hon. Alabi Kolade David.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the ALGON said on Sunday at the end of a meeting in Abuja that the decision was based on the fact that the election that produced Hon. David, who is the chairman of Bariga Local Government Development Areas (LCDA) Lagos State breached provisions of the Constitution.

A communique of the meeting signed by ALGON National Publicity Secretary, Chief Sam Ahiarakwe, said the election that brought in Mr. David contravened the constitution of the association which states that LCDA chairman cannot be the National President.

According to him, the incumbent Deputy National President and the Executive Chairman of Soba Local Government, Kaduna State, Hon. Mahmud Mohammed Aliyu, has been mandated to take over from Mr. David.

“According to section 5 (1a) of the ALGON constitution, to be eligible as president, one must be an elected chairman of one of the 774 local government councils in Nigeria.

“The Local Government Councils of the current chairman is not one of the 774 LGAs. He is the current Chairman of Bariga LCDA which is not one of the 774 LGAs listed in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Since his LGA (Bariga) is not in the said 774 LGAs, in Nigeria, he is not qualified in first place to contest for the Presidency of the ALGON,” Ahiarakwe said.

When contacted, Hon. David told Daily Trust that there was no NEC meeting and that the people who purportedly remove him are not ALGON members, thus should be ignored.

Also, some NEC members in different reactions sent to Daily Trust rejected the purported removal of Mr. David.

The Secretary General, ALGON, Mrs. Binta Bello, said that there was no such meeting and that as the Secretary General of the association, the responsibilities of the process of convening such meeting is vested on her or as she delegated someone.

“It is rather unfortunate to claim that such a meeting took place which further claimed the removal of the incumbent President Mr. Kolade Alabi. I urge all ALGON staff to guide against illegitimate information and to remain loyal to the President and the ALGON as constituted,” she said.

Others, who reject the development, include Hon. Taofeek Isa, Kogi State ALGON; Hon. Ezekiel Pabuet, Plateau State ALGON; Sir Itiako Malik Ikpokpo, ALGO Chairman Delta State; and Hon. Stephen Ibrahim, ALGON Chairman, Taraba State.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App