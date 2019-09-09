ALGON NEC denies removing National President

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has said the reported removal of its National President, Hon. Alabi Kolade David, is untrue and should be ignored.

The National Deputy President of ALGON, Hon. Mohammed Aliyu, in a statement to Daily Trust on Monday in Abuja said he was not at the purported NEC meeting held last week in Abuja and could not have been part of the plot to ridicule an established body like ALGON.

“I never heard nor was I invited or informed about their scandalous intention. I affirm my loyalty to the body of ALGON and particularly to my National President, Hon. Kolade David Alabi and the entire leadership of ALGON as constituted on March 28th, 2019,” Aliyu said.

Also, the Secretary General of ALGON, Mrs. Binta A. Bello, said that there was no such meeting and that as the Secretary General of the association the responsibilities of the process of convening such meeting is vested on her or as she delegated someone.

“I write to categorically state that no such meeting was held. As the secretary general of the Association, the responsibilities of processing the convening of such a meeting is vested on me or delegated by me and neither of the two happened. It is therefore rather unfortunate that some mischief makers claimed that such meeting took place.

“I therefore call upon the general public to regard the information as false. Hon. Kolade David Alabi is still the incumbent national president of ALGON. I urge ALGON staff to guide against false information and remain loyal to the leadership of ALGON headed by the national president, Hon Kolade David Alabi as constituted on March 28th, 2019,” Binta said.

