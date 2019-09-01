Breaking News
Scammers opening fake Facebook accounts in my name, Fashola raises alarmAlex Iwobi scores in first league start for Everton
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Alex Iwobi scores in first league start for Everton
ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Iwobi scores in first league start for Everton

By Agency report Published Date
Alex Iwobi celebrates his goal for Everton against Wolves with team mates

Super Eagles’ midfielder Alex Iwobi, on Sunday, scored in his first English Premier League (EPL) start for Everton in a Match day four fixture at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brazil forward, Richarlison Andrade, scored twice and Alex Iwobi netted his first league goal to hand Everton a 3-2 win over the visitors in an electrifying EPL encounter at Goodison Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolves gifted the home side the opening goal in the fifth minute, a defensive mix-up between defender Conor Coady and goalkeeper Rui Patricio presenting the ball to Richarlison, who thumped a bouncing shot into the net.

Everton were equally generous four minutes later as Adama Traore sent a low ball into the box and defender Seamus Coleman stopped it in front of the goal, teeing it up for Romain Saiss to poke home the equaliser.

Iwobi put his side ahead again three minutes later, rising to send Gylfi Sigursson’s header flying past Patricio.

Having successfully qualified for the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday by completing a 5-3 aggregate win over Torino, Wolves looked to be running out of steam in the second half.

This was until Raul Jimenez stooped to head home a flick-on from a long throw to put them level again.

Richarlison secured all three points for the home side in the 80th minute, out-jumping Willy Boly to give his side the lead for the third time.

Boly was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Richarlison as Everton hung on to win, and Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santos expressed his disappointment with his rearguard. (Reuters/NAN)

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.