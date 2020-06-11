Alawe-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi appoints veteran journalist as Media Adviser

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, who is the Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, has appointed Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, as his Media Adviser.

Olubunmi, a veteran media practitioner, holds

the traditional chieftaincy title of Odolofin of Irorin quarters, in Ilawe Ekiti.

He retired from the Ekiti State University in 2019 as the pioneer Director of Information and Corporate Affairs in 2019, after having previously worked at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Concord Press of Nigeria.

The newly appointed Media Adviser is the author of a professional book titled, ‘Journalism At A Glance’, among other publications.

