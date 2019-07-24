Alasoadura hails President Buhari on ministerial nomination

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past Senator who represented Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Tayo Alasoadura has reacted to his ministerial nomination to fill the Ondo ministerial slot by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Dayo Joseph, Alasoadura thanked the President for choosing him to represent the entire state having just concluded his representation for a term in the Senatorial District of the State in the red chamber of the 8th Senate.

He noted that the nomination is yet another call to service at executive level and that all his wealth of experience over the years will be deployed to ensure adequate support to the President in his quest to put the nation on the path of total recovery and progress.

He also craved the support of the entire people of the state, particularly the governor Arakunrin Odunayo Rotimi Akeredolu whom he described as a hard working, goal getter and strong believer in the Nigerian project.

He assured Nigerians that he will do his best working with the President and his team to improve on the economy, with a promise to deliver fully on whatever mandate he’s given to supervise.

