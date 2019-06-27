Alaafin, Gani Adams, others lament insecurity in Yorubaland

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Aare of Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Chief Gani Adams, spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin on Thursday lammented the endless kidnappings in Southwest zone of the country.

They re-echoed the legacies of late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yoruba elders converged to honour the memory and legacies of Awolowo at the book presentation of the Yoruba translation of his autobiography titled ‘Awo’ by Alaroye.

At the book presentation held at the International Conference Center, University of Ibadan were the Oyo state Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi; ; Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Alabi; Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, Dr. Gani Adams; Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu and Mr. Yinka Odumakin; among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alaafin said: “At the national level today, we have unprecedented state of insecurity culminated by kidnapping, Fulani herdsmen harassment and all sorts of criminality that have enveloped Yorubaland today. What is more worrisome is that most of these Fulani people are alleged to be non-Nigerian but migrants from some West African countries.”

Oba Adeyemi continued, “The Yoruba are proud of their harmonious relationship with indigenous Fulani which has spread over many centuries. Such relationships have led to inter ethnic marriages and business entrepreneurship. At that time, cattle herders carried stick to direct the movement of their cattle. At that time, cattle rearing was not battle ravaging.”

“It was unlike now when supposed cattle rearers are armed sophisticatedly like soldiers. At that time, farming and rearing were complimentary to each other unlike now where they are targeted against each other.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no solution to the current national challenge than restructuring of our federal system to the glorious old days with some modifications where necessary. As at now, the centre is too powerful beyond any mortal capacity to supervise and superintend the whole national security”, Alaafin added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App