Al-Qalam starts virtual lessons

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina 

Al-Qalam University, Katsina has launched an online lecture platform to transform learning in the COVID 19 lockdown.

A statement by the institute’s Head, Public Affairs, Atiku Akilu, said the university suspended academic activities in March 2020 in compliance with the directives of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shehu Garki Ado, has expressed happiness that the students attended the virtual classrooms via Zoom app from home and obtained lecture notes and videos online.

