Al-Habibiyyah celebrates 17 anniversary, charges Nigerians on nation building

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society of Nigeria (AISN) has urged Nigerians to be steadfast and positive in the quest to being rapid development to the nation.

The Chairman Da’wah (propagation) Committee of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society of Nigeria (AISN), Ambassador Ridhwan Mustapha, gave the charge on Friday in Abuja after the Special Jummah Service of the organisation.

The event was part of series of activities marking the 17th anniversary of the establishment of the organisation and would be followed on Saturday with the anniversary celebration and maiden National Conference with the theme, “Empower to be Empowered”.

“What we are celebrating is the grace of Almighty Allah as you must have heard during the khutbah (Friday special sermon) Allah has made it possible to survive until this 17th anniversary. And we are making progress in giant stripes and we thank Allahu for this. Our aim is to contribute our quota to nation building. You have to build the family and therefore you have to build the nation. We are concerned about the development in our country, in our nation, in our families.

“And this association is working very hard and trying his best to ensure that things work out very well for us. We believe in Almighty Allah and we know Allah can do that. So we have to continue to teach our people that they have to be upright in whatever they do while you are serving your family you’re serving Allah, when you are serving your country you are serving Allah.

“Whatever you are doing remember that Allah sees everything, so if you are cheating, you are cheating Allah and we know you cannot cheat Allahu, so you are cheating yourself.

What is important for us is to build this nation so that Nigeria can become a great country which we would all be proud of,” Mustapha said.

