  Akwaaba Travel show kicks off in Lagos | PHOTOS

Akwaaba Travel show kicks off in Lagos | PHOTOS

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date
The 15th edition of Akwaaba Travel show kicked off in Lagos with many African countries participating.
Participants, exhibitors and visitors from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, United Arab Emirates (UAE), were in attendance at the tourism show held in Lagos. Sept 22 2019. Photo: Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos
The 15th edition of Akwaaba Travel show kicked off in Lagos with many African countries participating.
The 15th edition of Akwaaba Travel show kicked off in Lagos with many African countries participating.
The 15th edition of Akwaaba Travel show kicked off in Lagos with many African countries participating.
The 15th edition of Akwaaba Travel show kicked off in Lagos with many African countries participating.
