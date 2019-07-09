Akwa Ibom varsity donates surveillance vehicles to police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State University has donated two vehicles meant for surveillance to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

Speaking on Tuesday in Mkpat Enin during the presentation to the Akwa Ibom State Police commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eno Ibanga said the vehicles meant for the monitoring would serve the main campus of the university in Ikot Akpaden Mkpat Enin local government area and Obio Akpa sub campus in Oruk Anam local government area respectively.

Prof Ibanga said the donation of the surveillance vehicles was in fulfillment of the promise he made to security operatives during the last stakeholders meeting with the institution’s host communities.

He said the meeting was occasioned by the security threat in the university which led to the death of a student around the academic environment by notorious phone thieves.

He commended the police for its dexterity in handling security issues on the campuses and hoped that the vehicles would assist them to check the rising insecurity situation threatening the institution.

