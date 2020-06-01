Akwa Ibom to reopen churches from June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the reopening of churches in the state from Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, in a press release on Sunday, said the reopening was based on guidelines recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“This is based on guidelines recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) backed by an undertaking to comply and signed by representatives of all the blocs,” he said.

Udoh said the government was confident that CAN would ensure that all churches adhere strictly to the guidelines, adding that violators will be prosecuted.

He stated that a joint monitoring team made up of representatives of the government, security agencies, and CAN had been set up in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Udoh noted that the ban on burials, weddings and all forms of social gatherings was still in force until further notice.

He urged citizens to adhere to all the guidelines on religious and social gatherings as well as observe physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Daily Trust reports that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says it has made appropriate recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari on reopening of schools, religious centres and “some certain businesses not opened hitherto” as the country’s coronavirus burden top 10,000.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday after submitting the fourth interim report of the panel to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

