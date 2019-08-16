Akwa Ibom seeks FG’s approval to run deep sea port

ADVERTISEMENT

Akwa Ibom state governor Udom Emmanuel has urged federal government to sign off on an approval to allow the state government to build and maintain a deep sea port.

Emmanuel said the project would recruit a minimum of 5,000 youth during construction, helping the economy and decongesting gridlock at Apapa port in Lagos.

“All we need is approval. We already have investors who are ready,” Emmanuel said in Abuja.”

“If federal government can help us with the approval, we can go a long way.”

Emmanuel voiced the urge at the launch of a biography in honour of late Clement Isong, a former governor of the Central Bank and one-time governor of Old Cross River State, whose face is pictured on the N1,000 note.

He donated N10 million to purchase 1,000 copies of the biography to be shelved in libraries across Akwa Ibom.

He said industrialization was key to getting youth out of unemployment and removing the frustration that millions of jobless young people feel.

