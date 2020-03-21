Akwa Ibom rules out closing schools over Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Akwa Ibom governor Udom Emmanuel has ruled out shutting down schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a broadcast on the pandemic, he debunked rumours of a confirmed case in the state.

“It is our belief that there is no need to shut down our public schools, which are supposed to close in a week’s time. I urge you to go about your normal duties,” he stated.

He said the state government has taken comprehensive measures unparalleled anywhere else in West Africa to check the disease even before the first confirmed case of corona virus was recorded in the country.

He said screening has been instituted at various entry points to the state, while the State Ministry of Health was in constant communication with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He stated that the Directorate of Public Health Services had received sample collection kits from NCDC and is updating the management of the Ministry on, global, national and State COVID-19 data and information daily.

The governor encouraged people to observe the simple personal and respiratory hygiene rules like regular hand washing with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizer, coughing/sneezing into a disposable tissue paper or the cuff of the elbow and proper disposal of the used tissue, or the use of a mask.

He stated that any report to the Ministry will be held and treated with absolute confidentiality, noting that the Ministry of Health has already provided the emergency telephone numbers to contact the State’s emergency team any time of the day.

He encouraged any confirmed case to be reported to the Emergency Operation Centre in Ikot Ekpene, adding that the operation centre will serve as an isolation/treatment centre to receive, and care for any confirmed case of COVID-19 infection.

“I want to assure the public that the rumours and false information going around on social media are completely false. For emphasis, let me state here unequivocally that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 disease in Akwa Ibom State as I speak to you.

