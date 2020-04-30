Akwa Ibom records second Covid-19 death, 3 new cases

ADVERTISEMENT

One person has died of coronavirus infection in Akwa Ibom and three others confirmed positive, Governor Udom Emmanuel announced on Thursday.

It is the second death related to the disease, with four people now active on treatment.

Emmanuel said the three new cases recorded were as a result of the ongoing contact tracing exercise in the state.

“On the last laboratory test we conducted on 44 suspected cases, three persons were confirmed positive, while we lost one.

“The patient we lost was a 68 year-old woman who was transferred to the centre, totally unconscious, with multiple serious long outstanding comorbidity.

“And I want to use this opportunity to appeal to doctors please, whether it is COVID-19 or not, once the illness is beyond what your experience and facility can carry, seek the help of your colleagues. We would not accept cases of dumping any longer.

“A situation where you bring a patient with total unconsciousness, and few hours later, the person would just give up the ghost, we won’t accept that any longer,” he stated.

Governor Emmanuel however said the state has recorded remarkable success in the treatment of minor symptoms, adding, “Our recovery rate is remarkable. Only God can help the entire world”.

He mentioned that the state government was determined to continue with the provision of excellent medical care, and encouraged Akwa Ibom people to continue to follow all necessary preventive measures.

He emphasized that the restriction on movement of persons and vehicles, as well as interstate transport services remain intact, and warned that anyone caught, would be detained for 14 days.

“No passenger movement. No motor park should load or offload, else we will keep you for 14 days; except those on essential services such as medicals, food stuff and the media,” he said.

