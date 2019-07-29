Akwa Ibom: NIPR to begin professional institute

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations will soon begin a professional training institute.

Speaking on Monday in Uyo in response to the request by the State Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, that an institute be approved for the chapter, the Chairman and National President of NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo said he had approved the commencement of the institute.

He said at the national level, the association was doing its best to check the infiltration of quacks and ensure it is made up of thorough bred professionals.

“NIPR is proud to have the deputy governor as a member of NIPR. We, at the national level, are doing the best we can to leave a better institute than we found it. We are doing a lot to check quackery.”

“I want to assure your excellency that there is nothing you ask from the NIPR that, as Chairman, I would not grant. So the request for the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations to begin a professional training institute is approved,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, who commissioned a water project fully funded by Mobil for the use of the association, promised that the government would look into the building of the perimeter fencing as requested by the Chapter Chairman, Mr Nsemeke Akpan.

He said it was important that people were trained to be professionals before quacks were eliminated from the the practice, adding that the institute for the association has the government’s support.

