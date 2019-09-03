Akwa Ibom: Man burns son to death for allegedly stealing N500

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Idorenyin Essien, a 35 years old man from Afia Nist in Eket local government area, Akwa Ibom state has been arrested by the Police for burning his son to death.

It was gathered that Essien burnt his son, a minor to death when he learnt that the boy allegedly stole N500 from his neighbour’s house to buy food.

ADVERTISEMENT

A community leader in Afia Nsit, Mr Effiong Okon, who narrated the incident said Essien burnt his son to death by tying him up and setting him on fire.

He stated that Essien who had refunded the money to the neighbour, scolded his son for stealing the N500 and later sent the boy to buy the kerosene.

He explained that when the boy returned from buying the kerosene, Essien tied his son with a rope, poured the kerosene on him, lit the fire and watched the boy burn.

He said though the boy was rushed to the hospital, adding that he died, just as the community alerted the police which led to the father’s arrest.

He said: “The father quickly sent his son to buy kerosene for him and the son innocently ran to buy kerosene for his father, not knowing that the father sent him the kerosene to burn him.

“The father tied his son’s hands and legs and set him ablaze in the front of his residence at Afia Nsit in Eket.”

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Macdon Odiko, said the incident happened on Friday, 30th August in Afia Nsit community in Eket.

He said the Police patrol team in Eket arrested Mr Essien at his residence, adding that the case would be charged to court, and if he is found guilty, he would face the wrath of the law.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App