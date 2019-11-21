Akwa Ibom govt suspends 71 students for holding principal hostage, property destruction

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Government has indefinitely suspended 71 students of Etoi Secondary School, Uyo for destruction of school property.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Nse Essien, said Thursday in Uyo that the suspended students had on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 held the Principal of the school hostage, destroyed the school’s farm and the modular school building worth millions of naira.

Prof. Essien decried the dastardly misbehaviour of the students, noting that the school was the right of everyone and should be protected.

He said the government would not fold its hands and allow hooligans take over the school, adding that students and staff members found culpable in the destruction will be severely punished. He stated that the final year students among them will have their names removed from the WAEC list, and called for the cooperation of everyone including security agencies to ensure that the bad eggs are thrown out.

“The 71 students will remain suspended until they absolve themselves of the offence committed.

“Those found guilty of destroying school property will have to suffer for their actions.

“The State Government spent resources to put the modular school in place for their use and they cannot destroy it and get away with it,” he said.

