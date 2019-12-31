Akwa Ibom govt. stops salary of 723 workers – NLC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Akwa Ibom has lamented the non-payment of salaries of 723 workers in the state.

The chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Sunny James, said during a Solemn Assembly organised by the union on Tuesday in Uyo, that the government stopped the 723 workers salaries since July 2019.

He said till date, the government had not given any justifiable reasons for the action, noting that four of their members who worked in Jubilee Syringe company were sacked for demanding their right.

James stated that retired workers in the state from 1999 have not been paid their gratuities, adding that the salaries and entitlements of local government employees had not been paid.

The NLC Chairman disclosed that the December 31 deadline for the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage was still in effect.

“The State Government stopped salaries of 723 workers since July till date. They have neither been recalled nor given reasons for the stoppage of their salaries and they have not been sacked.

“You can not employ somebody and he has been working for two years and suddenly, you say the mode of their employment was not correct. So labour is not in agreement with what mode of employment they are talking about.

“In 2019, four labour leaders, who did nothing wrong, were sacked from Jubilee syringe company for demanding for their right.

“Although, we have reported to the Governor, they are yet to be recalled,” he stated.

