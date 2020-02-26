Akwa Ibom govt pays N30,000 minimum wage with arrears 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Government has paid workers in the state, the N30,000 minimum wage as salary for the month of February 2020 alongside the one month arrears it promised to pay them.

A statement signed by the Accountant General of the state, Pastor Uwem Andrew-Essien, which was made available to newsmen in Uyo, said the new minimum wage came into effect with the February, 2020 salary while January arrears were also paid.

Pastor Andrew-Essien said he is happy that Akwa Ibom is among the few states that have begun the implementation of the minimum wage with arrears.

He explained that many states are still negotiating with the Organized Labour on agreeable modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for not paying lip service to the welfare of workers, describing him as a worker-friendly governor.

The Accountant General added that the payment of the new minimum wage would help ease the financial pressure on workers of the state.

He appealed to them to reciprocate the government’s gesture by being more committed to their assigned duties, noting that their commitment to duty would contribute positively to the growth of the state’s economy.

“We applaud and celebrate the Governor for the huge interest he has shown the workers of the state, their welfare and general well-being. We commend the Organized Labour for maintaining industrial harmony in the state,” he added.

