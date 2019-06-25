Akwa Ibom governor submits list of commissioner-nominees to state assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, has submitted a list of nominees to be appointed as Commissioners and Special Advisers to the state’s House of Assembly.

The list, which was attached to a letter dated 20th June 2019, was presented to the House by the Clerk, Mrs Mandu Umoren, during plenary on Tuesday.

Aside one new person in the list, all other nominees were members of the state’s Executive Council that was recently dissolved.

The nominees include: Akan Okon, Ime Ekpo Nse Essien, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Monday Uko, Linus Nkan, Okpulupum Etteh, Ephraim Inyaneyen, Ekong Sampson, Charles Udoh, Orman Esin, Iniobong Essien, Dominic Ukpong and Gloria Edet.

Others are: Udo Ekpenyong, Ukpong Akpabio, Uno Etim, Raphael Bassey, Victor Bassey.

Also, Sunny Ibuot and Ekemini Umoh are the nominees for Special Advisers.

The Speaker, Mr Aniekan Bassey, who received the letter and list of nominees handed over the list to the committee on Judiciary, Human Right and Public Petitions.

The committee, which was inaugurated alongside others before the list was presented to the assembly, is saddled with the responsibility of deliberating on the list and is expected to report back to the House in a week’s time.

