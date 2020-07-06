Akwa Ibom Governor appoints 155 Special Assistants

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reversed the slash of workers salary by 20 per cent just as he announced the appointment of 155 Special Assistants.

It was gathered that the government reversed the deduction of workers salary after a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), averting a possible crisis with the union.

The government was said to have been planning the deductions before it was actually implemented in June, despite government and NLC agreement to put the deductions on hold.

When the NLC Secretary, Mr Iboro Ebara was contacted on the issue, he confirmed the salary deductions but said the government had agreed to refund the deductions with the July’s salary.

Meanwhile, Daily Trust has gathered that 155 Special Assistants were appointed by Governor Emmanuel over the weekend while the appointment of another 900 Personal Assistants is said to be in the offing.

The new appointees are said to have started enjoying some stipends in preparation to their formal appointments, while the new appointments follow a recent 20 percent deductions from the salaries of existing political appointees due to COVID-19.

The NLC Secretary said the appointment of new 155 Special Assistants and another 900 Personal Assistants was at the prerogative of government, adding that they are not opposed to the appointment of SAs by the Governor as this would act as palliatives to the beneficiaries.

“The government has reviewed its decision and has promised to refund whatever was deducted by July salary.

“On the appointment of SAs, I don’t think labour has ever argued with employment. We wish everyone could be employed. We don’t have any issue with people getting employed or empowered.

“I don’t think it is an employment, the government is providing palliatives probably to supporters of PDP; it is allowed. They are citizens of Akwa Ibom State and If their income improves, it is good for the economy of Akwa Ibom,” he stated.

