Akwa Ibom drops charges against Christ Embassy church

The Akwa Ibom State Government said it has dropped the charges filed against Pastor Emmanuel Effiong of Christ Embassy Church for harassing and assaulting the COVID-19 Church Compliance Monitoring Team.

In a press release, signed by the Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Udoh, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, the government said Pastor Effiong had tendered an apology to the state government.

Udoh noted that the pastor also promised to adhere to the Akwa Ibom State Government/Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)/World Health Organisation (WHO)/Christian Association( CAN) Guidelines and Protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of COVID-19 in the State.

“Following entreaties from well-meaning individuals and groups, the Akwa Ibom State Government has dropped charges against Pastor Emmanuel Effiong of Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, off Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo.

“The church and the pastor have since tendered an unreserved apology to the state government while promising to adhere to the Akwa Ibom State Government/Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)/World Health Organisation ( WHO)/Christian Association( CAN) Guidelines and Protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom State.

“All churches are reminded of the need to ensure strict adherence to all stipulated guidelines,” the statement read.

The state government had sealed the headquarters of the church in Uyo for attacking the COVID-19 church compliance monitoring team.

In a statement signed by Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government and Chairman of COVID-19 Management Committee, the Church was sealed off for obstructing, attacking and brutalizing members of the monitoring team.

Ekuwem stated that the sealing off of the Church was due to acts of lawlessness, and was with immediate effect till further notice, adding that it was also in order to avoid the risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

He said the pastors and members involved in the attack would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Today, Sunday 21 June, 2020, the Akwa Ibom State Government and Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) Monitoring Team, while on a routine compliance/inspection visit to the Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, State House of Assembly Road, off Nsikak Eduok Avenue to enforce the Akwa Ibom State government/Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)/World Health Organisation (WHO)/Christian Association (CAN) Guidelines and Protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom State, were obstructed, attacked and brutalized by the Pastors and some members of the church.

“In response to this act of lawlessness by that church and in order to avoid the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, the Christ Embassy Church building and premises are hereby sealed up with immediate effect till further notice,” he had said.

