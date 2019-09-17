Akwa Ibom boosts economic ties with Netherlands

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom state government is seeking partnership with the government of Netherlands as part of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s effort at attracting investment to the state.

The Commissioner of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Mr. Akan Okon over the weekend shared the completion agenda of the port project with the Economic Envoy of the Kingdom of Netherlands at a cocktail reception held in honor of the new Consul General, Mr Jan van Weijen at the Dutch Embassy grounds in Lagos.

Exciting similarities between Netherlands and Akwa Ibom were enumerated and the strong economic cordiality holds great promise for collaboration and partnership.

Akwa Ibom like Holland remains an emerging Port nation with opportunities in tourism, agriculture, aviation, water technology and education.

The Ibom Deep Sea Port remains a flagship PPP project of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria with critical economic potential in jobs, technologies and Investment opportunities

Economic Development Mandate for International Cooperation emphasizes the delivery of development finance/partners synergy towards impactful economic growth for the benefit of Akwa Ibom.

Meanwhile Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to commission some projects in Akwa Ibom as the state celebrates its 32nd anniversary. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh on the imperatives of the anniversary celebration.

According to the Commissioner, the celebration, which is scheduled to commence from Saturday, September 21, will feature projects commissioning by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The projects to be commissioned include “the most digitized power sub-station in West Africa situated in Ekim, and the Flour Mills in Onna; among others. The project Commissioning exercise will be followed by a State Banquet in honour of the Vice President on the same day,” he noted.

Sir Udoh mentioned that on Sunday, September 22, an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service will be held at the Uyo Township Stadium at 10:00am where Prof Osinbajo will be the homilist. Monday, September 23, the Commissioner said, will feature the swearing-in of the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs. While congratulating Akwa Ibom people on the 32nd anniversary of State creation, he called on all citizens and residents to continue to support the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel and participate in all the activities lined up for the celebration.

