Akwa Ibom Assembly reinstates LG chairman 

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has reinstated the chairman of Abak local government, Mr Imoh Williams, who was earlier suspended for assault.

The reinstatement was announced on Tuesday in Uyo by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Aniekan Bassey, during plenary as recommended by Mr Mark Eset, Committee Chairman on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The committee which was mandated to investigate the assault case on an artisan by aides of the council chairman reported that no case of abuse of office was established on the part of the chairman, hence the decision to recommend that he be reinstated.

The committee recommended that Mr Uduakobong Aniekan Ekpo, the personal assistant of the local government chairman who carried out the assault should tender an apology to Mr Godwin Abraham, the artisan.

“The committee has also recommended that Barr Imoh Williams should ensure that he screens and trains his aides against overzealousness and brazen act of impunity, and that the suspended Abak LG chairman should be reinstated with effect from Tuesday September 17, as no case of abuse of office was established against him,” the committee said.

The House of Assembly had on Thursday, July 25, 2019 suspended the Abak Council Chairman, and authorised the Vice Chairman, Mrs Benita Ukpe to take over the affairs of the council as acting chairman, pending the investigation and report of the committee.

