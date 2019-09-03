Akwa Ibom @32: We’ve reasons to celebrate, says Governor Udom

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of Christians in Akwa Ibom State, last Sunday, converged at the Banquet Hall grounds, Government House to thank God for ushering them into September, the anniversary month of the State.

The event which was preceded by a one-day fast declared by government, signalled the commencement of activities to mark the State’s anniversary celebration.

In his remarks during the event, Governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel expressed appreciation to God for his benevolence to the state and its people.

According to him,”Akwa Ibom has several reasons to be grateful to God as the state clocks 32, pointing to landmark achievements including infrastructure, security and industries to create employment and generate wealth and boost the state economy.

The state chief executive stressed that it had been by Divine Grace that Akwa Ibom is reckoned as the most peaceful state in the country.

“At 32, the state has attained adulthood and could cater for itself and that calls for the celebration of the state’s creation anniversary on 23rd September with pomp and ceremony.

“The anniversary will feature the commissioning of Digital Electrical sub-station, a first of its kind in the country, the kings flour mill and the plywood industries as well as inspection of some secondary health centers equipped with high definition digital facilities”.

Governor Emmanuel said that the commissioning would be performed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, while some of the road infrastructure will be inaugurated by President Mohamadu Buhari.

He said Akwa Ibom would become a destination of choice with the Ibom Air – the state owned Airline, dual carriage roads and many other infrastructure scattered across the state.

These reasons, he maintained, justifies the thanksgiving and noted that the theme, ‘For I believe God’, taken from Acts 27 verses 25 was very apt because God had lifted the state from economic doldrums to an economic hub, adding that with the coming on stream of the Deep seaport, the youths would be gainfully employed and the business men and women would have what to do to earn a living.

He thanked the fathers of faith for their sacrifice of love by waiting on God to give guidance and blessings to the state and the people.

Earlier, during a Special Leadership Summit held at Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, the Governor remarked that initiative for the development of the state to its enviable height was not the responsibility of the government alone and called on all critical stakeholders to collaborate to change the narrative and make Akwa Ibom a state with distinction.

The Summit had in attendance members of the State Executive Council, members of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, Local Government chairmen, Leaders of Local Government Legislative Councils, youth and women groups, religious and traditional rulers.

According to the governor, everybody had a part to play ranging from the family, the society, the schools and the churches in the orientation of the people to embrace positive values with the fear of God.

Governor Emmanuel frowned at the new wave of vandalism and theft of electrical equipment across the state with the connivance of some security operatives who take the equipment to other states thus frustrating the genuine intentions of government to provide electricity to all nook and cranny.

He said some of the thieves had been caught and they were helping the police track down the stolen items.

The Governor also reiterated that the ban on masquerade was sequel to acts of violence perpetrated by the masquerades to unsuspecting members of the society.

He therefore, called on parents, church leaders and all stakeholders to be vigilant and to carry the message of righteous living to all parts of the State and to report any unruly acts to law enforcement agencies for deterrence and possible apprehension.

