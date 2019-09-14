Breaking News
‘Disregard audio of killings along Kaduna-Abuja road’
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Akwa Ibom @ 32: Osinbajo to commission power sub-station, flour mills, others
ADVERTISEMENT

Akwa Ibom @ 32: Osinbajo to commission power sub-station, flour mills, others

By . Published Date
Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel.
Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to commission some projects in Akwa Ibom as the state celebrates its 32nd anniversary.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh, while speaking to reporters in his office on Friday on the imperatives of the anniversary celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Commissioner, the celebration, which is scheduled to commence from Saturday, September 21, will feature projects commissioning by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The projects to be commissioned include “the most digitized power sub-station in West Africa situated in Ekim, and the Flour Mills in Onna; among others. The project Commissioning exercise will be followed by a State Banquet in honour of the Vice President on the same day,” he noted.

Sir Udoh mentioned that on Sunday, September 22, an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service will be held at the Uyo Township Stadium at 10:00am where Prof Osinbajo will be the homilist.

Monday, September 23, the Commissioner said, will feature the swearing-in of the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs.

While congratulating Akwa Ibom people on the 32nd anniversary of State creation, he called on all citizens and residents to continue to support the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel and participate in all the activities lined up for the celebration.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.