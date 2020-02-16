Akume denies dissing Tor Tiv

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, at the weekend denied recent allegations that he made uncomplimentary remarks about the paramount traditional ruler of the Tiv people, Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse.

The Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) in Benue State in January, this year summoned Akume to appear before it over his alleged uncomplimentary and derogatory remarks against the person and office of the Tor Tiv.

Akume was alleged to have on December 27, 2019 referred to the Tor Tiv as “Tor Parti” (meaning partisan king) while making a remark during his birthday celebration.

But, reacting to the accusation which had elicited condemnation from various groups in the state including members of the Benue State Caucus of the National Assembly, the minister said at the weekend that he did not at any time insulted the monarch.

The minister who made the denial at the wedding reception of the royal father’s son, Dr. Fanen Ayatse in Makurdi, pledged his unreserved loyalty to the monarch, stressing that he was acquainted with the customs, culture and tradition of the land to do anything contrary to disrespect the revered stool.

Akume said that those behind the allegation lied to the Tor Tiv that he (Akume) insulted him at a public function as he further stressed that, the alleged insults were mere imaginations of his accusers because himself come from a royal family and would not at any point disrespect the traditional institution.

