AKTH reopens specialty clinics after six weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

Specialty clinics in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) have resumed after six weeks suspension of services due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The clinics were opened for services on Monday following the resolution of the hospital’s m anagement during its meeting last week.

According to a statement, issued yesterday by the Director Information, AKTH, Hajiya Hauwa Abdullahi Muhammad, the clinics would operate with some restrictions so as not to expose the health workers and the patients to Coronavirus.

Hauwa quoted the Head of Department of Physiotherapy, Garba Muhammad Fagge, as saying that “the decision to start the Specialty clinic with less than 40 patients was reached at the Hospital Management Committee meeting held last week with a view to decongest the services areas and to continue to observe the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 between patients and health care providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Hauwa said 30 patients would be attended to daily in each of the five specialty clinics.

It would be recalled that the clinics were closed in April following spike in the number of deaths in metropolis.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App