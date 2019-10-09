AKTH intervenes to curtail substance abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aminu Kano Teaching (AKTH) has established a Specialised Drug Abuse Treatment, Education and Research (DATER) unit for the rehabilitation of patients suffering from drug and substance abuse problems.

This was part of efforts to deepen and sustain the hospital’s intervention in tackling substance abuse that is prevalent in its catchment area.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Aminu Mohammed Zakari disclosed this during the 21st Memorial Lecture organised by the hospital in honour of Dr. Abubakar Imam, who made immense contributions in the development of the hospital.

Professor Zakari said that a philanthropist donated, furnished and equipped the building for the treatment and rehabilitation of patients with substance abuse problems.

“With this development, our Psychiatric department is now well positioned to consolidate the treatment and rehabilitation of patients with substance abuse problems,” he said.

The relevance and need for DATER at the AKTH was informed by the desire of the management of the hospital to use available expertise in the hospital to strengthen regional and national efforts in curtailing widespread substance abuse in the country.

