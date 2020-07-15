Akpabio denies sexual harassment allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, has denied sexual harassment allegations against him by Ms. Gbene Joi Nunieh, the former Acting Managing Director, Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC)

The minister, in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja by Anietie Ekong, his media aide, said the allegations were “litany of lies”.

“They are simply false.

“The Honourable Minister did not, at any time, place or circumstance make any form of sexual advances to Ms. Nunieh, not even to put himself in a position or posture suggestive of sexual advances towards Ms. Nunieh, or any female staff of his Ministry or the NDDC,” according to the statement.

Ms Nunieh, in an interview she granted recently, accused the minister of corruption, sexual and workplace harassment, pipelines bombings, secret cult activities, abuse of office, amongst other.

But the statement maintained that Akpabio did not harass her sexually as he is happily married and contented with his wife.

“Together they are blessed with children, four (4) of whom are young women,” it stressed.

Akpabio said he was compelled to react to the allegations because of his admiration and respect for his wife, Mrs. Ekaete Akpabio, children and sisters.

According to the statement: “The Honourable Minister, therefore, finds the said allegation nauseating and a very cheap blackmail for Ms. Nunieh to suggest or insinuate that he sexually harassed her, while she was the acting managing director of the NDDC.

“The Honourable Minister also finds it appalling that Ms. Nunieh never deemed it fit to report the alleged incident to the police at the earliest opportunity she had, before, during or after her tenor as the Acting Managing Director on 17th February, 2020, if indeed the allegation was true.

“Waiting till July 10th and 13th 2020 when the National Assembly appears to be probing some of her actions as the acting managing director of the IMC exposes her motive, especially at a time when the momentum for the forensic audit investigation of the NDDC is heating up and the truth is about to be unveiled for all to see.”

The Minister said Ms. Nunieh’s attacks were both personal and sponsored, saying those afraid of the truth, and who wish to bury it from seeing the light of the day, were responsible for the attacks.

