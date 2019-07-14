Akolo’s works for exhibition, book presentation

ADVERTISEMENT

National Gallery of Art (NGA) will on Tuesday, July 16, exhibit the art works of revered painter and erudite scholar, Jimoh Bola Akolo at the Exhibition Pavilion, opposite Radio House, Abuja at 10 am. The event will also include the presentation to the public of a comprehensive book on his life and works.

According to the Acting Director General, NGA, Dr. Simon Ikpakronyi who doubles as the author of the book, Professor Akolo is one of the early graduates of the famous Nigeria College of Arts, Science & Technology (NCAST), Zaria, the precursor of the present Ahmadu Bello University. His contemporaries include Prof. Yusuf Grillo, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Emmanuel Okechukwu Odita, Demas Nwoko and Uche Okeke (late), who became well known as the Zaria Rebels.

He said though Akolo was initially part of the Zaria Art Society of the “rebels”, he had to part ways with them preferring instead to belong to the larger Association of Fine Arts Students (AFAS). “He can therefore be safely referred to as the Reluctant Rebel. “He was with the society for only three months. He returned to the ABU in 1966 as a Faculty member in the Department of Education where he played key roles for many years in reshaping it for greater efficiency. But more importantly, he churned out art works that were and still socially relevant.”

Ikpakronyi revealed that Akolo’s speciality is painting and has an oeuvre that the public will be thrilled to view at the show. Some of these are: Taking a Break, Daura Contingent, Horseman and Dambe (Native Boxing among several others. “What is striking about his paintings and even drawings is that they are socially relevant. He does not paint for the sake of painting or draw for its sake”, Ikpakronyi added. And as Highet, who has followed Jimo Akolo’s works over the years put it: ‘They (works) reflect the degree of concern he feels for human problems.”

Dignitaries expected at the event are: His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar MFR, Etsu Nupe & Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers as Royal Father of the day and book presenter; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita as Special Guest of Honour; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information & Culture, Deaconess Grace Isu Gekpe as Chief Host while Chairman, Governing Board, NGA, Ambassador Umaru Azores Sulaiman will serve as Chairman.

