Akobundu calls for global strategies against illicit financial flows

By Olusola Jide

The National Coordinator, Chief executive Officer, African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM), Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has called on world leaders to consider Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) as common problem and come up with strategies that can stem the vices.

Akobundu made the call while addressing high-level delegates at a side-line event of the 74th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday in New York.

According to the National Coordinator, global contribution of strategies will eradicate IFF, enhance attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)  and ensure return of stolen assets.

“Illicit financial flows distorts development in Africa, the illicit movement of funds in and out of Africa, affects the delivery of public goods, financing of poverty-reducing programmes, and infrastructural development,” she said.

While reiterating Nigeria’s contribution to stem IFFs at the global event, Akobundu urged host nations of illicit funds to own up and do the needful.

“Between 2003 and 2012, Nigeria lost about $158 billion to illicit financial flows,

“The Nigerian Government has made significant progress in tracking down illicit funds movement from Nigeria.

“However, in some cases, these assets are stocked in foreign accounts and become a safe haven.

“Countries supporting the Illicit assets must therefore, step out from behind the laws and acknowledge that they provide safeguard for proceeds of grand corruption.” she said.

