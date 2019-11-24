Akinlade formally files appeal against Abiodun’s victory at Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the March 9 gubernatorial polls in Ogun state, Adekunle Akinlade says he has formally filed notice of Appeal at the Supreme Court, challenging the victory of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Daily Trust reports that twice, at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, Abiodun had floored Akinlade and his party, but the petitioners have vowed to take the legal battle to the apex court.

The media aide to Akinlade, Azeez Adelani, in a statement on Sunday, hinted that the appeal has been filed on Saturday, November 23, 2019 to challenge the Court of Appeal Ibadan judgement of November 11, 2019.

According to the statement, Akinlade said his resolve to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion was hinged on the constitutionality and the need to truly represent the people who came out in their thousands on March 9, 2019 to vote for him.

He state further “To Akinlade, this is not about his personal ambition but a call to duty and honour. It may help to note that each stage of this struggle from the Tribunal, Court of Appeal and now Supreme Court comes at a very high cost in terms of legal fees but no amount is too much to pay for justice.

“Akinlade therefore, thanks everyone who had contributed one way or the other to this struggle.

“No matter how this end, we must remain resolute and determined because it is not the end for us but the beginning of greater heights.

“I enjoin you all to remain hopeful and prayerful for only God can decide our fate. Victory is sure by His grace.”

