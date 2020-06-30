  1. Home
  Akeredolu tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor revealed this in a broadcast on Tuesday afternoon.
Other governors in Nigeria, who had tested positive for the virus, include Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State and Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. Akeredolu said he is currently asymptomatic.

