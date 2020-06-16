Akeredolu meets Buhari, says he is ready for any form of primary

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed readiness for any mode of primary election in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu, who spoke to State House reporters on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he informed the President that he was running for re-election.

The governor, who expressed confidence about winning the party primaries with God on his side, said he presented his Expression of Interest forms to the President.

Akeredolu said he believed he would be re-elected as he enjoys the support of the majority of Ondo residents.

The Ondo State governor is seeking a second term on the APC ticket but faces a major hurdle from some members of the party, both within and outside the state.

