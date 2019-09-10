  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Ajimobi loses at tribunal
ADVERTISEMENT

Ajimobi loses at tribunal

By Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan Published Date

The Oyo State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by a former governor of the state Abiola Ajimobi, challenging the declaration and return of Senator Kola Balogun as the senator representing, Oyo south senatorial district.

The tribunal held that the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in February 23 general elections lack merit and the petitioner was unable to convince the tribunal that the election was induced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tribunal chaired by Justice Anthony Akpovi therefore upheld the election of Senator Muhammad Kola Balogun as the senator representing Oyo South Senatorial district.

Meanwhile, the senator described the victory as victory for democracy.

He said, “I  give thanks to Almighty God. What an erudite judgement. That means  there is hope for the common man. It is victory for democracy. The election was revolutionary. People voted against recklessness, abuse of power and the government running away from the norm of good governance. If Ajimobi wants to continue to combat against Lord, let him continue.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.