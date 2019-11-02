Ajimobi loses appeal against Balogun

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday lost his appeal against the Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial district, Senator Kola Balogun in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election.

The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan affirmed the decision of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which threw out the petition of Senator Abiola Ajimobi against the victory of Senator Dr. Kola Balogun.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ajimobi had approached the Appeal Court asking that the victory of Balogun of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be quashed on grounds including non-qualification for the election and that the election result declared by the electoral body was invalid.

INEC had declared that the PDP candidate scored 105,720 votes to defeat the APC candidate who garnered 92,217 votes.

The appellants led by Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN) had claimed that the election tribunal did not properly evaluate the evidence brought before it before delivering judgment in the petition. The respondents led by Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN) however, claimed that the tribunal through due diligence examined all evidence tendered before it.

Justice Haruna Samani who delivered the unanimous judgment yesterday on behalf of the two other Justices (Okoronkwo and Ojo) who were not present, said going by Section 138 (1) (a), once INEC has decided that a candidate has been validly nominated by the party, the issue of non-qualification should not arise.

