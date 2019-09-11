Ajimobi loses again at tribunal, as Sen Buhari wins

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, has dismissed the petition filed by a former governor of the state Abiola Ajimobi, challenging the declaration and return of Senator Kola Balogun as the senator representing, Oyo south senatorial district.

The tribunal held that the petition filed by the candidate of the APC in February 23 general elections lacks merit and the petitioner was unable to convince the tribunal that the election was induced.

The tribunal chaired by Justice Anthony Akpovi therefore upheld the election of Senator Balogun.

Similarly, tribunal has upheld the election of Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North). Mulikat Adeola-Akande of the PDP had challenged the election of Sen Buhari.

In its judgement read by Justice Sambo Daka, the panel said the petitioners, Mulikat Adeola-Akande and the PDP, failed to prove their petition beyond reasonable doubt. Other members of the panel are Justice Anthony Akpovi (chairman) and Justice Chinyere Ani.

