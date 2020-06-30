Ajanah: PDP, Kogi govt tango over coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday, alleged that the Kogi State Government had not demonstrated the required capacity to guarantee the health safety of the people in the state from coronavirus.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, said the issue of unreported cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State had put citizens in fear, “especially as Governor Bello’s administration has remained nonchalant and unresponsive towards the matter.”

It accused the state government of failing to engage in expected campaigns, public enlightenment as well as establishment of adequate treatment facilities and protocols to guarantee public health and disease management, “while Governor Bello continues to carry on as if the lives of the people of Kogi do not matter.

“We note with pain the death of the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah, who had to be moved from Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, to an isolation facility in Abuja,” the party said.

Reacting to the allegations, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, described the PDP as “jobless, pedestrian and irresponsible”, saying it “is yet to declare itself as a COVID-19 marketing agent”.

The commissioner noted that the state government had moved on from the controversies trailing the management of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Fanwo stated: “We’re not at war with anyone.

“The late Chief Judge of the state has family members, who should take responsibility for putting the record straight.

“He was a responsible and great Nigerian, respected by the people.

“We’ll not do anything to diminish the respect we have for him.

“We can understand the position of the PDP.

“They’re jobless and will clutch at any straw in sight.

“Their latest voyage now covers marketing the pandemic.

“Nigerians have moved on.

“We’ve moved away from those antics.

“The PDP is a party of press releases.

“We’re a party saddled with the responsibility of governance.

“We do not have the idle time they have”.

