Aiteo Cup victory will propel Pillars in Champions League- Galadima

ADVERTISEMENT

A former chairman of Kano Pillars Football club, Alhaji Abba Galadima has expressed confidence that the recent victory in the Aiteo Cup will propel the team to succeed in this year’s CAF Champions League.

Kano Pillars who beat Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties on Sunday in Kaduna to win their first FA Cup trophy in 66 years will host Ashante Koto of Ghana on Saturday, August 10 in the first leg of their Champions League preliminary round match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, Galadima expressed happiness that after many years of unwavering support from the government and people of Kano State, Pillars were able to break the 66 year old jinx.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the victory has brought joy to the teeming supporters of the club. “We are all very happy with the victory which has come after several decades.

“I attribute this success to the unflinching support from the government and football loving people of Kano State.

“The players should be commended because they have brought so much joy to everyone in Kano State.

“I want to believe that this victory will spur them to succeed in the CAF Champions League. Considering that they have few days to their first match in the competition, I can say the Aiteo Cup win is timely,” he said.

Galadima also lauded the decision for Kano Pillars to camp in Kaduna for their Champions League clash with Kotoko.

He also said even as Pillars played well against Tornadoes, the attack of the team needs to be beefed up.

“I want to commend our sports loving Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on his decision for the team to camp in Kaduna.

“This will enable the players and their officials to concentrate fully on the task at hand.

“Pillars have a formidable squad but I will advise that something should be done about the team’s attack. They need more quality strikers,” he advised.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App