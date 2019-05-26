  1. Home
AITEO Cup: Rovers FC of Calabar beats Amanda FC of Owerri to enter round 32

Rovers Football Club of Calabar on Sunday defeated Amanda Football Club of Owerri 2-1 in the round of 64 stage of the ongoing AITEO Challenge cup.

The match was played at Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium Abakiliki in Ebonyi state.

Rovers of Calabar were first to open the score in 6-minute play which came during the first half of the game while the equaliser from Amanda Football Club of Owerri came at the second half.

The deciding goal from Rovers Football Club came from Bishop Onyeudo at the 81 minutes of the second half.

Also, Odok Bisong of the Rovers FC was the first to score at 6 minutes play in first half but was levelled by Chinagorum Onwuamampe of Amanda FC of Owerri at 73 minutes in the second half of the game.

In all, three yellow cards were issued by the centre referee.

Two were issued against Amanda Football Club of Owerri while one was against the player of Rovers FC.

With the victory, Rovers FC of Calabar has qualified to play in round 32 in the ongoing AITEO Challenge cup.

