Aiteo Cup: Pillars intensify training for Niger Tornadoes

As they intensify training for this year’s Aiteo Cup finals with Niger Tornadoes, the technical adviser of Kano Pillars FC, Coach Ibrahim Musa has said the ‘masu gida’ boys won’t handle their opponents from Minna with kid gloves.

In last year’s finals, Pillars shot to a 3-0m lead in the first half but conceded three second half goals and ended up losing to Enugu Rangers in the resultant penalty shootout.

Speaking to Daily Trust on his team’s preparations for this year’s finals, the coach said they are putting finishes touches to their plan for the Aiteo Cup finals.

Musa said Pillars are working hard on their physical fitness and tactics in order to atone for that painful defeat against Rangers.

According to him, Pillars won’t be deceived by the present status of Tornadoes as he maintained that even as they are relegated to the lower division, the ‘Ikon Allah’ boys are still dangerous.

“We are working hard on our tactics. It is not going to be a stroll in the park for us.

“Having learnt a bitter lesson from last year’s final, we are not taking anything for granted.

“We know the danger posed by Tornadoes so we shall face them with all seriousness,” he assured.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, is yet to come out with the date for this year’s Aiteo Cup finals.

