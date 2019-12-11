Aisha’s outburst shows cabal running Buhari’s government – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the public outburst by First Lady, Aisha Buhari has further exposed President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetence.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the development has also exposed President Buhari’s failure to lead and enforce an organized governance structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party said Aisha’s statement that some persons in the Villa took presidential decisions without consulting Buhari showed that the nation’s governance system had been “ceded to the chaotic and selfish whims of a cabal.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The PDP urged President Buhari to put his house in order and save the nation further embarrassments, adding that it was appalling that under Buhari, “our once productive and highly organized Presidency has been bastardized and reduced to Kunle Bamtefa’s soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion.

“Instead of governance, the Buhari Presidency has continued to serve Nigerians and the international community with tragicomedies that make mockery of leadership.

“Nigerians can now further see why nothing works under the Buhari Presidency; why the administration has remained shambolic and plagued with policy summersaults and executive recklessness; why our economy has remained comatose and why our nation has been dangerously drifting to the brinks under President Buhari’s watch.

“Indeed, the Buhari Presidency has proven to be a huge national embarrassment and a big problem for our nation. Never in the history of our nation has the office, essence and symbol of Nigeria’s Presidency been so stripped and ridiculed.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App