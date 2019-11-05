Aisha Buhari’s team visits 11 hospitals in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has sent a delegation to Kano State on a mercy mission to visit patients in various hospitals.

A statement issued by Suleiman Haruna from the Office of First Lady, State House, said the delegation visited 11 hospitals and presented gift packs, containing nutritional food products to 6000 patients.

The statement disclosed that a senior official of Aisha Buhari Foundation, Fatima Rafindadi, who led the delegation, said the mission was in continuation of Mrs Buhari’s national drive to show love to those who were sick and hospitalized.

Rafindadi said, in a message delivered at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, that beyond treatment and medication, those categories of people needed love and care.

According to the statement, Mrs Buhari urged well-meaning Nigerians to spend more on sick people.

The Chief Medical Director of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, Dr Hussaini Muhammad, in his welcome address, thanked the First Lady for the effort, calling on other privileged Nigerians to emulate.

Other hospitals visited by the mission were; Hasiya Bayero, Dala, Jakara, Dawanau, Bela, Muhammad Jidda, Infectious Diseases Hospital, Waziri Gidado Hospital, Abubakar Imam Hospital and Mariya Sunusi Hospital.

