Aisha Buhari worries over gender-based violence

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed concerns on the reoccurring challenges of gender-based violence and drug abuse in the Nigerian society, calling for concerted effort to find solutions to end the menace.

Mrs Buhari spoke during an event organized to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of former First Lady, Mrs Maryam Babangida in Abuja themed “Mothers of the Nation: History Revived 2020.”

She hailed late Mrs Babangida, for being a trailblazer for first ladies in Nigeria at the occasion that was well-attended by former first ladies.

Mrs Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday, said the deceased was an open advocate of her Better Life Programme for Rural Women which served to awaken the consciousness of women.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Mrs Buhari commended the late Mrs Babangida for initiating the National Women Commission as the first institutionalized machinery for women development in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

The First Lady was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, Dr. Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Administration & Women Affairs to the President among others.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App